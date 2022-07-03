Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.