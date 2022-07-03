Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

MPW stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

