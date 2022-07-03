MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEG. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.45.

TSE MEG opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.32. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.0448451 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at C$311,103. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

