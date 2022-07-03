Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €105.00 ($111.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($93.62) to €89.00 ($94.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

DDAIF stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

