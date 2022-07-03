Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DMLRY opened at $14.47 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

