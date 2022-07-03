Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Up 24.1%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 24.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 4,067,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,783,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 489,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 615,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 278,729 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

