Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $74.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after buying an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

