Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 108,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.