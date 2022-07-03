Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 108,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 50,169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 901,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.