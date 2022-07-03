Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,135 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

