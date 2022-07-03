MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $622.25.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.74. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

