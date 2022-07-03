Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Trading Up 0.7%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.