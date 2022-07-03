Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

