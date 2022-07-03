Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Shares of MSBI opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $542.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,732 shares of company stock worth $93,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

