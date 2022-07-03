Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 5,358 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 302.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.07% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,831,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

