Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys Shares of 1,390 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,501,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

