Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 400,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,134,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 640,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 346,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

