Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 232,839 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 302,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

