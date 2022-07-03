Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 11,124 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $233,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $238,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

OXY opened at $60.44 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,417,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,301,157 shares of company stock worth $1,327,555,037. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

