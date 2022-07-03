Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

