Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.77 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

