Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.55 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,143 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

