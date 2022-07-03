Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $121.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

