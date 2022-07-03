Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

