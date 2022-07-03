Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,838 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.50 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

