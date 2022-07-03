Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,111 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.