Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

MI.UN opened at C$14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$531.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.02. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

