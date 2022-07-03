Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Sells $61,685.66 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MCW stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -94.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $24.49.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
