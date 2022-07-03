Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $287,626,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,029 shares of company stock worth $60,093,195. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

