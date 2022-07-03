Moni Mannings Purchases 2,639 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,205.90).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 376.90 ($4.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.64 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 482.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 547.11.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.70) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.01) price target on easyJet in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.67) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

