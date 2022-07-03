Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $32.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

CWH opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Camping World by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 69.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

