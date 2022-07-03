Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

