Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,637.85 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($2,009.39).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 141 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,160 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £1,635.60 ($2,006.62).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 883 ($10.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,013.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.43 million and a P/E ratio of 25.23. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($10.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

