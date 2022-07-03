MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.16. 71,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 29,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MVBF. Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

