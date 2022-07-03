National Bank Financial Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

