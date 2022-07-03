National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NSA opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

