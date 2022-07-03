Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.01. Natura &Co shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 31,068 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.