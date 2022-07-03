Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.01. Natura &Co shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 31,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

