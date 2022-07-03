Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

