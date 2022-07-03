Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Natus Medical stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.23.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Natus Medical (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.