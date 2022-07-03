NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 330 to GBX 315. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NatWest Group traded as low as GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 219.20 ($2.69), with a volume of 9805719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.30 ($2.68).

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.43 ($3.58).

In related news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,990.55).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.80.

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

