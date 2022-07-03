NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT opened at $33.64 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.63.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after buying an additional 241,099 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 334,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.