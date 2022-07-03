New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,568.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.