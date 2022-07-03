NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.54. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

