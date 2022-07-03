Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 20,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$37.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

