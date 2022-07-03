Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFRTF shares. National Bankshares started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

