Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE NOAH opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Noah by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Noah by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 35,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

