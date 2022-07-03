North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$810,577.60 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,577.60.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,525.58.

TSE:NOA opened at C$14.13 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.85 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.29 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

