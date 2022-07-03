Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

NTRSO opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

