Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

