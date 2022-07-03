Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) traded down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 10,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
About Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Vertex Mining (NHVCF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.