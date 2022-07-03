Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPI. CSFB increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI stock opened at C$38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.56. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$44.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$695.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.