Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $486.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

